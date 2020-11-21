1/
Rita J. Gutridge
1940 - 2020
Rita J. Gutridge

GLENFORD - Rita J. Gutridge, 80, of Glenford, passed away at 6:58 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Genesis ICU.

Rita was born February 10, 1940 in Glenford, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond and Thelma Primmer Gall. She was a 1958 graduate of Glenford High School and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Linville, Ohio. She retired from Licking County Treasurers Office after 30 years of service. She loved spending time on the family farm, working in the yard and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rita is survived by her husband of 59 years, C. Vernon Gutridge, whom she married April 2, 1961; a daughter, Susan and Ron Murphy of Glenford; two grandsons, Clayton (Cassie) Smart and Dylan (Tabby) Smart, both of Glenford; three great-grandsons, Gunner, Cason and River Smart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Gall.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Highland Cemetery, Glenford, Ohio with Pastor George Winston officiating. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 6004 Linville Rd., Newark, Ohio 43056.

Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.

www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in Times Recorder & Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
