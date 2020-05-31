Rita (Hupp) King
Rita (Hupp) King

Glendale - Rita (Hupp) King, 91, of Glendale, Arizona died May 21, 2020. A former Honeywell employee until retirement. Rita was born in Zanesville, Ohio. She was proceeded in death by her husband Charles King. Survivors include daughter, Kristina Gutierrez, sister Susan (Hupp) Grear; 2 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 8 great great grandchildren. Missed never forgotten. You are in our hearts forever. Funeral arrangements handled by Chapel of the Chimes mortuary.




Published in Times Recorder from May 31 to Jun. 3, 2020.
