Rita Louise (Adams) Burgess
Richland MO, formerly of Zanesville - Rita Louise Adams Burgess 89, of Richland, Missouri, formerly of Zanesville, Ohio, departed this life on Sunday, November 15, 2020, due to complications of Covid-19 and dementia. She was born October 2, 1931, at her paternal grandparents home in Zanesville, Ohio, to Kathryn Louise (Mattey) and George Harrison Adams.
Rita was a 1949 graduate of Zanesville High School and a 1953 graduate of Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. She was united in Holy Matrimony to Daniel Charles Burgess, in a "Miami Merger" on June 19, 1954, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Zanesville.
She is survived by her husband Daniel, of Richland, Missouri, daughter Beth Burgess Ticknor and son-in-law, Dennis Ticknor of Manchester, Michigan, son William "Bill" Burgess of Richland, Missouri, daughter Amy Anne Burgess Aikens and son-in-law Lloyd Aikens of Richland, Missouri; grandchildren Kimberly Ticknor of Troy, MI, Zane Burgess of Richland, MO, Kendall Burgess Losensky and husband Paul of Kansas City, MO, Merik Burgess of Jefferson City, MO, Alli Kate Aikens and fiancée' Garrett Foster of Ardmore, OK; great-grandchildren -- affectionately known as "the littles" -- Aryeh, Louise, and Albert of Kansas City.
Prior to having children, Rita first worked selling magazines door-to-door in the hills of southern Ohio, becoming a company top-seller. She then worked for the Social Security Administration before combining her much-loved time as a stay-at-home mom combined with numerous church and community volunteer activities. In 1973, Dan & Rita bought Hickory Hills Golf Course in Jackson, Michigan, and owned and operated it until selling it in 1982, and moving to Richland, Missouri, where they own & operate Richland Golf & Country Club.
Rita was preceded in death by her father George Adams (Killed In Action-WWII), mother Kathryn, and sister Shirley Luallen.
The family would like to thank Drs. Karen Hopkins and Sam Assafeen, the staff at Life Care Center, and the staff at Hospice Compassus. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association
are suggested. Private family Mass of Christian Burial was held and Rita was laid to rest in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Zanesville. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. To sign the online guestbook or leave a personal of condolence please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com