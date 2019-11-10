|
Rita M. Wilson
SOMERSET - Rita M. Wilson, 56, of Somerset, passed away at 9:25 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare and Palliative Care.
Rita was born June 1, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Jacob L. Downs of Somerset and the late Doris Mingus Downs. She was a 1981 graduate of Sheridan High School and worked as manager of McDonald's Corporation in various locations for 34 years. She was a lifelong farmer and gardener and loved canning, crocheting, and making quilts. Rita was an extremely hard worker.
She is survived by her husband, James E. Wilson of the home; her daughter, Rayanna Rinehart of the home; a grandson, Stryker Rinehart and a brother, Richard L. Downs of Somerset.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019