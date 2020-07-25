1/1
Rita "Jean" Martin
1935 - 2020
Rita "Jean" Martin

Chandlersville -

Rita Jean (Campbell) Martin, 85, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 while in the care of Genesis Hospital. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio on June 2, 1935 to Edwin and Mary (Norman) Campbell. Jean was a loving wife and doting mother who cherished her family and treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She and her husband, Ivan, sang in numerous local churches; she enjoyed Karaoke, and would often yodel as she sang along with her accordion. She also loved to knit dishcloths and give them away to friends and family.

Jean is survived by her loving husband, Ivan, of 69 years whom she married on Sept. 24, 1951, her children including, Don (Sue) Martin of Zanesville, Mary (Tom) Rutledge of KY, Kathy (Charles) LePage of New Concord, Connie (Jeff) May of New Concord, Bonnie Johnson of WV, Howard Martin of GA, Mable Martin of Cambridge, Rachel (Tim) Honkus of Cambridge, 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Ivan Jr., her daughter, Dianna Doyle, and her grandchildren, Melissa Hardy and Regina Hardy, Brian Martin, Michael McCabe, and Justin Ore.

Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8PM. Services will take place on Tuesday the 28th at 11AM at Farus Funeral Home. Pastor Gordon Ferguson will officiate services and a burial will follow at Chandlersville Cemetery.

www.farusfh.com






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
