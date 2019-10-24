Resources
Columbus - Rita Sue Bennett, age 75, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on October 11, 2019. She was born on September 10, 1944 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Robert and Alice Bennett. Rita graduated from Bishop Rosecrans High School in Zanesville and Ohio Dominican University in Columbus Ohio then pursued post-graduate studies at Ohio State University. She taught school in Zanesville and Columbus and was a therapist and social worker in several Ohio counties. She was proud of her Irish heritage, had a thirst for knowledge, and a great sense of humor. Rita is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Virgil and Daniel. She is survived by a niece and several nephews. A graveside service will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery in Zanesville Ohio on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
