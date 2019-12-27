|
|
Robert A. Hutcheson
Zanesville - Robert A. Hutcheson, 62, of Zanesville, died at 5:00 A.M. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Cedar Hill Care Center, Zanesville. He was born December 21, 1957, in Zanesville, a son of the late Paul and Louise Biggum Hutcheson. He graduated from Zanesville High School and Ohio University Zanesville with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement. He was a member of Zanesville City Council from 1983-1995, former past master of Roseville 566 Lodge 85, founding member of Sons of American Legion Post 1029, and a member of Muskingum County Executive Secretary Republican Club.
He is survived by three children, Grant Hutcheson, Quentin (Exie) Hutcheson, and Abbey (Jessica Spain) Hutcheson; sisters, Linda (Dave) Lynn and Anne Alexander; many nieces and nephews; the mother of his three beautiful children, Christina Hutcheson; and his beloved cat, Lucy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and William Hutcheson; a niece, Leanne Lynn; and two fur babies, Rex and Daisy.
A favorite quote of his was "If you want something said, tell the man. If you want something done, tell the woman."
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made to the Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home, 1271 Blue Avenue, Zanesville to defray the cost of the funeral expenses.
Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. A cremation will follow.
To send a note of condolence, visit: www.bolion-dierkesfuneralhome.com or call our professional staff at 740-452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019