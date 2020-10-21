Robert "Bob" B. Osborne



Louisville, KY - Robert "Bob" B. Osborne, 61, of Louisville passed at his home on Monday, October 12, 2020.



Born in Zanesville, OH, Bob came to Louisville 32 years ago as a territory manager for Lennox Industries. In 1999, he went into business for himself as he purchased and operated Earl Thieneman Greenhouses and Nursery in Middletown, KY for 16 years. He has spent the last several years self-employed doing landscape design and installation.



He loved spending time outdoors and riding his motorcycle across the United States. He was a generous and caring person. He rarely met a stranger and would go out of his way to help in any way that he could. Bob will be greatly missed and was loved by many!



Bob is preceded in death by his father, Robert D. Osborne.



Left to cherish his memory is his son, Zachary "Zak" Osborne; his mother, Bernice F. Osborne; 2 sisters, Rebecca Bonerigo (Frank) and Carol Sayre (Robert); many nieces and nephews; his girlfriend, Julie McKean; and the mother of his son, Patricia Osborne.



Funeral Services were held in Louisville, Kentucky at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home and a grave side service was held at Zanesville Memorial Park in Zanesville, Ohio.









