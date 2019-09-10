|
|
Robert Barrick
Frazeysburg - Robert D. "Bearcat" Barrick, 78, of Zanesville, Ohio died Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019 at his home.
Born November 14, 1940 in Licking County, Ohio he was the son of the late Dale L. and Doris V. (Cameron) Barrick and was a 1958 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. Mr. Barrick was an equipment salesman in the oil and gas industry. Bob worked for many years at Buckeye Supply Company and he retired from Tech Star, Inc. He was a member of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association and in 2014 had the honor of being inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame. Bob loved golfing and Boxer dogs.
Surviving is one sister, Betty Miller of Frazeysburg; a brother in-law, Jerry Wright of Frazeysburg and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Lois L. (Cartnal) Barrick whom he married February 5, 1966 and who died November 28, 2015; a sister, Alice Wright; a brother in-law, Ronald Miller and his Boxer dogs, Rocco and Ruby.
Calling hours will be for 1 hour prior to the funeral service, which will be 11:00am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home. Pastor Dean Cole will officiate. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 10, 2019