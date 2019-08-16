|
Robert C. (Bob) Casto
Malta - Robert C. (Bob) Casto, 88, of Malta, died August 14, 2019 with his loving wife, Leota, of 70 years at his bedside.He was born October 10, 1930 to the late Oakie and Wavie Casto. Bob graduated from Dunbar High School, WV in 1949. He obtained his teaching degree from Morris Harvey College in Charleston WV. He taught for two years in a one room school house from first to eighth grade during the Korean War. He worked as a window glazer at Athens Flooring until 1954 then transferred to Malta Manufacturing until 1957 where he started working at AEP Ohio Power Muskingum River Plant. Bob worked 35 years at AEP before finally retiring in the fall of 1991. Bob was a former member of the M&M Lions Club, member and past master of Valley Lodge 145 of Malta, 32nd degree Scottish Rite of Cambridge, Aladin Shrine of Columbus, Rufus Putnam of Beverly, York Rites of Marietta, Charter member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in McConnelsville and the Morgan County Shrine Club. Bob married the love of his life, Leota Null Casto, on November 8, 1948. They had three children: Carolyn (Delmar) Scott of Junction City; Anita (Clyde) Williams of McConnelsville; Gary (Brenda) Casto of Stockport. Bob was blessed with nine grandchildren who absolutely adored their "PaPaw". Heather Williams of Denver, CO; Heath (Laura) Williams of McConnelsville; Bradley Collins of Racine; Karen Collins of McConnelsville; Nathan (Candice) Casto of of Stockport; Dustin (Heather) Casto of Stockport; James Harris of Zanesville and William Harris of New Lexington. Bob was preceded in death by one grandson, Bryan Lucas Williams of Malta. Papaws Bob's orneriness will continue to live on through his 18 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two sisters Viola Casto and Virginia Casto, two brothers Thomas Casto and Cleston Casto. Bob had a deep and passionate love not only for his family but also for horses. He shared his love of horses with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many other friends and family. There was not a horse that Bob Casto could not train! His love for horses will remain part his family for generations to come. Bob also enjoyed spending time outside on the farm, hunting, watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports, or just spending time joking around, telling stories or playing cards with his family. Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelville. Masonic services will be held at 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Robbie Tuttle officiating. Bob will be laid to rest in McConnelsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Malta United Methodist Church, M&M Fire Dept or the Shriners Hospital. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 16, 2019