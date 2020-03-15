|
|
Robert Charles Seyerle
Philo - Robert Charles Seyerle, 82 of Philo, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital and under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio.
Bob was born in Philo on December 4, 1937. He is the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Ribble) Seyerle. He was a lifelong area farmer; he worked for Ohio Ferro Alloy in Powhatan Point, Ohio for 17 years and for the Philo plant for 10 years; he then worked for the Franklin Local School District as a Bus Driver and he retired from Zanesville Metropolitan Housing in Zanesville. He is a member of Anchor Lodge #283 F&AM and lifelong member of the St. John's Lutheran Church of Stovertown. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping and collecting rare coins.
Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Seyerle, whom he married October 25, 1958; his children, Susan (David) Hannan of Pickerington, Phyllis Burress of Philo and Thomas Seyerle of Zanesville; his grandchildren, Wesley (Shannon) Potts, Tressa Parenteau, Ashley (Larry) Chapman, Travis (Aimee) Roberts, Casey (Alice) Seyerle, Charles Seyerle, Kyle Seyerle, Amber Seyerle and Shelby Seyerle; his eleven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mary Jean Cassady of Philo, Judy (Peter) Zieg of Orlando and Janet Slack of Duncan Falls and several nieces and nephews.
Bob is preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his son, John C. Seyerle, who passed away in 2014.
Anchor Lodge will hold Masonic Services at 7 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stovertown.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020