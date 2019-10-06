Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Robert Coles Obituary
Robert Coles

Zanesville - Robert Coles, 97, of Zanesville and formerly of Blue Rock, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019 at The Oaks at Bethesda and under the care of Genesis Hospice.

Robert was born on August 13, 1922 in Blue Rock, Ohio. He is the son of the late Nick and Mildred (Johnson) Coles. He retired from Cameron Brothers where he worked most of his life as an oil driller. A large part of his life was spent working on his beloved family farm.

Robert is survived by his son, Anthony (Michelle) Coles of Naperville, Il; his grandchildren, Camelyn Coles Vanoster, Jessie Coles, Jayden Coles, and Landon Coles; three great-grandchildren, Sadie Coles, Cheyenne Vanoster, and Olivia Ickes. He is deeply missed by his sisters, Gertrude Carper and Elmira Sally Stevenson.

In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Elsie M. Coles, who passed away on December 27, 2015; his daughter, Mary Ruth Coles, who passed away in 2018; his three brothers, James, Curtis, and Clyde Coles and two sisters, Florence Coles and Delphine Coles.

Visitations will be 1 to 2 pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Gay E. Blau officiating. He will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Oct. 6, 2019
