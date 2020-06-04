Robert D. "Bob" NormanFrazeysburg - Robert D. "Bob" Norman, 95, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Thursday morning, June 4, 2020 at his home.Born February 19, 1925 in Frazeysburg he was a son of the late Logan and Pearl (Powers) Norman and was a 1943 graduate of Frazeysburg High School. He retired in 1987 from Armco Steel of Zanesville where he worked for 39 years. Bob was a member of the Frazeysburg United Methodist Church and he enjoyed hunting, trapping and farming.Surviving is one son, Dale (Anzil) Norman of Frazeysburg; one daughter, Virginia King of Frazeysburg and several loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving is one great great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Eva M. (Miller) Norman whom he married March 12, 1948 and who died October 12, 2019; one brother, Homer Norman and three sisters, Opal Gould, Edith McPeek and Helen Croy.Calling hours will be from 11am to 1pm Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.Funeral services will be at 1:00pm Monday, June 8, 2020 at the funeral home with Chaplain Daniel Fullen officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Frazeysburg United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Central Ohio.