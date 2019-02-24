Robert David 'Dutch' Swingle



Deavertown - Robert David 'Dutch' Swingle, 90, of Deavertown passed into the loving arms of his Lord above in the morning of Friday, February 22, 2019 following a lengthy battle with Dementia.



He was born November 19, 1928 in St. Mary's West Virginia, the son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Shinn) Swingle.



In his early years, Dutch was instrumental in the installation of the first main sewer lines that run through the towns of Crooksville and Roseville. Dutch was a very prominent businessman, who with his wife, started, owned and operated Temple Oil and Gas Company. For the last 50 years the company has been a staple of oil and gas production locally. In addition to his already thriving oil business, Dutch opened and operated the Speed-O-Print shop in Crooksville.



He was a very devout and faithful Christian, always one to wear his Sunday Best to express his love for his Lord. Dutch gave back to his Christian community through his works, one project in particular that he took on, was being the sole benefactor for the construction of Morgan's Retreat, which was used for many Christian gatherings. Dutch attended and worshiped God in both the New Life Temple and World Harvest Churches.



Surviving Dutch are his wife, Barbara McElroy Swingle whom he married January 13, 1966; his children, Robert (Janet) Swingle II, Tracy (Angie) Swingle, Andy Swingle, Randy (Julie) Swingle, Amy (Ed) Goodhind, Alice (Tommy) Maroney, Bobbi (Vinnie) Vituro; his step-children, Greg (Becky) Harrison, Chris (John) Huddleston, and Karen Wood; his sisters, Nancy Swingle Gransee and Margie Hill and his 21 grandchildren and his 18 great-grandchildren.



Preceding Dutch in death are his siblings, Joe Swingle, James Swingle and Mary Starrett.



The Swingle family would like to invite all friends to visit from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM and 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services for Robert will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 27 at the funeral home. He will be laid to eternal rest in Deavertown Methodist Cemetery.



