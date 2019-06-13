|
Robert E. "Bob" Clouse
SOMERSET - Robert E. "Bob" Clouse, 89, of Somerset, died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Bob was born in Columbus, Ohio on February 20, 1930, the son of the late Ralph B. and Helen (Eberts) Clouse.
Bob graduated from Holy Trinity in 1948 and was raised on the family farm "by the church". Bob worked at various jobs until he settled in at Corders Appliance and from there he started his own business, "Clouse Appliance and Services". For over 60 years he remained dedicated to his business and embraced the newest of gadgetry and technology to maintain the highest quality of service. He was still answering phone calls and giving free repair advice. In addition to his business, he remained faithful to his community by serving on the village council and also as the Mayor of Somerset for many years.
He enjoyed his daily newspaper, playing solitaire on his computer, and a good piece of pie!
Bob is survived by his sons, Brian, Thomas, Gregory (Karen), and Martin (Julia) Clouse, and a daughter, Donna Anders; his grandchildren, Amber, Aaron, Nicholas, Elias, Matt and Misty; and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, Barney and Lenny; and his sisters, Nan and Dot.
Friends may call from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Somerset Community Celebration (Fireworks)!
Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.
www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 13, 2019