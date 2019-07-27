Services
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
Resources
Robert E. Finley


1939 - 2019
Robert E. Finley Obituary
Robert E. Finley

Malta - Robert E. Finley 80, of Malta, passed away July 24, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born January 13, 1939 in Morgan County the son of the late Joseph Finley and Bernice Alexander Finley. He worked at Taylor Woodcraft and the Longaberger Company. He was a member of the Church of The Gospel Ministry in McConnelsville. He is survived by his wife, Shirley North Finley whom he married August 23, 1963; children, Nanette (Gary) Delong of Duncan Falls, Brian (Stephanie) Finley of Chesterhill, Rita (Dean) Kirkbride of Stockport, Sheila Leavitt of Florida, and Craig (Kimberly) Pickenpaugh of Illinois; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren; one brother, David Finley of Zanesville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mabel Finley and a brother, Cecil Finley. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, where services will be held at 1:00p.m. Tuesday with Pastor Galen Finley officiating. He will be laid to rest in Wolf Creek Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-Huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 27, 2019
