Robert E. "Bobby" Josselyn
Frazeysburg - Robert E. "Bobby" Josselyn, 42, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Saturday morning, June 22, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio.
Born July 12, 1976 in Zanesville, Ohio he was the son of Richard Josselyn of Zanesville and Grace (Wahl) Rinker of Frazeysburg. Bobby was an employee of the Starlight Workshop in Zanesville. He enjoyed listening to music, especially Kenny Rogers and Bonnie Tyler and he collected ball caps and cowboy hats.
Surviving in addition to his parents is his step-father, Kerry Rinker of Frazeysburg, two sisters, Misty Josselyn and Martha Josselyn both of Frazeysburg; a step-brother, Chip Rinker of Biloxi, Mississippi; two step sisters, Kelly Matthews of Biloxi and Kristi Wollard of Newark; an aunt, Susie Mercer of Zanesville an aunt and uncle, Donnie and Marie Wahl of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, a niece, Courtney Tom of Frazeysburg and a cousin, D. J. Rinker of Newark. Also surviving is his nurse, Kerri Barnhart of Zanesville and his caregiver, Jessica Spellman of Frazeysburg.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Hellen Wahl and two uncles, Larry Wahl and Mike Wahl.
Calling hours will be 11am to 1pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the funeral home with Minister Sam Dunn officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 24, 2019