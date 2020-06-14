Robert E. McBride
1927 - 2020
Robert E. McBride

Fort Pierce - Robert E. McBride of Fort Pierce, Florida died on June 2, 2020.He was born in McConnelsville, Ohio, the son of John and Louise (Dearth) McBride on November 5, 1927. He was proceeded in death by his wife Erma Jean (Roby) and his son Patrick. Robert served 2 tours of duty in the U.S. Navy and was assigned to the U.S.S. Stoddard, the U.S.S. Gatling, and the U.S.S. Hugh Purvis. He was Honorably discharged for the second time in 1952. Robert was a longtime member of the Kaiser Car Club. He was well known around the world for his restoration of wiring harnesses for Kaiser automobiles. He also enjoyed many hours playing bridge at the Vero Beach Bridge Club and playing euchre with his friends at Spanish Lakes Country Club.

Our beloved Uncle Pinky is survived by his sister-in-law Carol Fluharty of Zanesville, Ohio, many nieces and nephews, and his best friend Jan Heinig of Vero Beach, Florida.

He will be laid to rest along side of his family at Zanesville Memorial Park in Zanesville, Ohio at a later date in July. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com






Published in Times Recorder on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
