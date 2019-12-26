|
Robert "Ret" E. Tokie II
Crooksville - Robert "Ret" Eugene Tokie II, 29 passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 approximately around 8 pm due to an automobile accident. He was born November 20, 1990 in Zanesville to Robert "Bob" E. Tokie and Teresa L. Meade Tokie.
Ret was a 2009 graduate of Crooksville High School, where he was active in sports. He excelled at playing football, basketball, baseball and golf. He attended Mid-East Technical School, where he received a Journey Electrician license. He was employed by A & A Electric as an electrician. He enjoyed the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He proudly served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army.
Surviving is his father Robert E. (Terry) Tokie of Zanesville; his mother Teresa Tokie of Zanesville; brothers: Jason (Leann) Tokie of Crooksville, Kenny (Areba) Epler of East Fultonham, Thomas (Tiffany) Cottrell of New York and Joseph Epler of Corning; sisters: Kelly Pickles of Union, WV and Dawn (Jason) Epler of Crooksville; uncle Steve Tokie of Zanesville; aunts: Debra (Willie) Marich of Man, WV and Judy (Russell) Pletcher of Deavertown; multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother Eddie Tokie and grandparents: Carol Browning, Randy Meade, Steve and Mary Tokie.
Friends may call 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral service will be held at 11AM, Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Keith Wyatt Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Crooksville Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the Tokie family
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019