Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
South Charleston - Dr. Robert Edmondson, 97, formerly of South Charleston, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 in The Oaks at Northpointe, Zanesville, Ohio. He was born April 19, 1922 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Robert T. and Florence C. (Cotton) Edmondson. Dr. Edmondson was a member of the South Charleston United Methodist Church, Fielding Masonic Lodge # 192 and the A.V.M.A. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking and photography. Dr. Edmondson had operated a large animal veterinary practice in Clark County before becoming a meat inspector for the federal government in 1968, retiring following 16 years of service. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during W. W. II. Survivors include his children; Margaret Collins, Claudia (James) Frantz, Bob (Ruth) Edmondson and Kay (John) Schrimpf; his grandchildren; Lisa (Michael) Huston, Dr. Christina Collins, Will McCall, Rob (Jamie) Edmondson, Sarah (Devin) Fitzpatrick, Rose Schrimpf (Marshall) and Maxwell Schrimpf, ten great grandchildren, three sisters; Ruth Tako, Ellen Wanderwyst and Barbara Cherveny and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife; Virginia E. Edmondson, October 24, 2010, a grandson; Seth Edmondson, three brothers; Richard Edmondson, Raymond Edmondson and Bruce Edmondson and his parents Visitation will be held in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM Wednesday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of the South Charleston United Methodist Church ,15 East Jamestown Street, South Charleston, Ohio 45368 or to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
