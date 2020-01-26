Services
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
Robert Eugene "Rabbit" Lunning

Robert Eugene "Rabbit" Lunning

New Lexington - Robert Eugene "Rabbit" Lunning 69 of New Lexington passed away Friday January 24, 2020 at his residence.

He was born June 12, 1950 in Corning the son of the late James A. and Louise Roberts Lunning.

Bob was a Viet Nam War Army Veteran, a 1968 graduate of Miller High School, he was a handyman, an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, the Ohio State Buckeyes and playing guitar and singing with the Looney Tunes. He was always willing to lend a hand or anything you needed, even if he had to borrow off of someone else.

He is survived by his sisters Jeanette (Ron) Penrod, Phyllis Fulk, Margaret (Gene) Dawson and Kay (Rich) West; special friends Bill and Sherrie; several nieces, nephews and great nieces, nephews and cousins

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Patricia Ann Lunning.

Friends may call from 12-2 pm on Tuesday at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm on Tuesday, January 28 2020 at the funeral home with Deacon Gene Dawson officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Corning.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
