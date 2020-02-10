Services
Zanesville - Robert G. Dingey, 80, of Riviera Beach FL formerly of Zanesville, died at 2:45 P.M. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving wife. He was born March 12, 1939, in Zanesville, a son of the late Raymond G. and Pauline I. Gookins Dingey. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a land developer and a real estate broker. Robert was a member of the Amrou Grotto, Elks Lodge #114, Irville Lodge #184 F&AM, and Aladdin Shrine. He liked to fish and dance, enjoyed entertaining his friends, and loved his family.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Raffel-Dingey; a daughter, Neva (Gary) McCague; four grandchildren; a brother, Roger Dingey; and many cousins including Cheyrl Donaldson Mathews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Jean Dingey.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. Irville Lodge #184 F&AM will hold masonic services at 5:45 P.M. Funeral services will be at the funeral home at 9:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He will be laid to rest at Glen Rest Cemetery, Reynoldsburg with full military honors.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
