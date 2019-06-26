Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Griz" E. "Bob" Stout


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Griz" E. "Bob" Stout Obituary
Robert "Bob "Griz" E Stout

Zanesville - Robert "Bob" "Griz" E. Stout, 66 of Zanesville, died at 7:06 PM, Friday, June 21, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. He was born Thursday, January 15, 1953, in Zanesville, the son of Harry "Max" Stout and Helen "Irene" I. (Noland) Stout.

Bob was employed with Halliburton Company and Luni-Lite Candle Company as a supervisor. He was a gifted and talented woodworker, which he loved to do. He was a loving and caring brother who was willing to help anyone in need and was an avid card player.

Bob is survived by one sister: Connie Stout of Zanesville; two brothers: John Stout of Zanesville, and Bill & Connie Stout of Thornville, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by one sister: Debbie Stout and one brother; Jerry Stout.

Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM, with Rev. Dr. Herbert Hicks officiating. A private family burial will be held in St. Paul's Cemetery, Sonora. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Download Now