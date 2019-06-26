Robert "Bob "Griz" E Stout



Zanesville - Robert "Bob" "Griz" E. Stout, 66 of Zanesville, died at 7:06 PM, Friday, June 21, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. He was born Thursday, January 15, 1953, in Zanesville, the son of Harry "Max" Stout and Helen "Irene" I. (Noland) Stout.



Bob was employed with Halliburton Company and Luni-Lite Candle Company as a supervisor. He was a gifted and talented woodworker, which he loved to do. He was a loving and caring brother who was willing to help anyone in need and was an avid card player.



Bob is survived by one sister: Connie Stout of Zanesville; two brothers: John Stout of Zanesville, and Bill & Connie Stout of Thornville, and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by one sister: Debbie Stout and one brother; Jerry Stout.



Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM, with Rev. Dr. Herbert Hicks officiating. A private family burial will be held in St. Paul's Cemetery, Sonora.