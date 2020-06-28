Robert "Shag" GrotegeerZanesville - Robert T. "Shag" Grotegeer, 76, of Zanesville, passed away at 5:22 a.m. Sunday June 28, 2020 at Genesis Hospital under the care of Genesis Hospice. He was born on September 7, 1943 in Zanesville, a son of the late Walter and Mary (Baldwin) Grotegeer. He was retired from Burnham Corporation after 40 years of service. He attended St. Nicholas Elementary and Rosecrans High School. He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Vietnam Era. He was a lifetime member of Zanesville VFW Post #1058 and American Legion Post #29. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Bengals, Ohio State Buckeyes, and NASCAR.He is survived by one daughter Kendra Reynolds. Two grandsons Zach Roberts and Brandon Reynolds (Sydni Mack). Two brothers John Grotegeer and Randy (Valli) Grotegeer. Two sisters Dee Dee Rogers and Debra Gard. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special friend Roger Seevers.His cat Mittens.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Dee Dee (Lackney) Grotegeer. Sister-in-law Betty Grotegeer, brothers-in-law Jim Rogers and Tom Gard. A niece Lisa James.Private family services will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery where Zanesville VFW and American Legion will conduct military honors. A gathering will follow the graveside services at the Zanesville VFW Hall. To sign the online guest book please visit