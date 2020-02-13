|
|
Robert H. "Bob" Bailey
Zanesville - Robert Harold "Bob" Bailey, 75 passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born August 17, 1944 in Zanesville to the late Harold A. and LaVerne B. Lynn Bailey. He served our country and protected our freedom in the United States Army. Bob was a finance manager for 47 years at Tansky. He was a member of the Lafayette Lodge #79 F&AM and Amrou Grotto. He enjoyed trips to Canada. He especially loved visiting state parks to boat, camp and fish with his family.
He is survived by his son Ryan (Katie) Bailey; a daughter Christina (Rob Gray) Bailey; seven grandchildren: Andrew Fulks, Ashley Fulks, Tristin Bailey, Autumn Bailey, Michael Bailey, Logan Bailey and Coda Barnett; special friends: Cindy Bailey, Stacie Sweet, Jackie Hittle; and his beloved tea cup yorkie Dolly Mae.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son David M. Bailey.
Calling hours will be held 2 to 6PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be at 2PM Monday, February 17 in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Paul Snoddy officiating. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park with full military honors by the VFW Post #1058 and the American Legion Post #29.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020