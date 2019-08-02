|
Robert H. Fortney Sr.
Zanesville - Robert H. Fortney Sr., 83 of Zanesville, passed away on August 1, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
Robert was born in Sayer, Ohio. He is the son of the late Robert and Ruby (Heller) Fortney. He retired from Children Hospital in Columbus and he also retired as a minister. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a faithful member of the Shelter House Assembly of God Church in Gaysport.
Robert Fortney is survived by his four children, Robert Fortney Jr, Rebecca Getter, David (Tara) Fortney and Margaret Angler; 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; his three siblings, Barbara Franco, Kay Hartman and Jerry Fortney and several nieces, nephews, friends and his special dogs Gypsie and Ollie.
In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Fortney, who passed away October 18, 2016; and his siblings, Harry, Dick, Betty, Leonora, Mary Elizabeth and Adam.
Please make memorial contributions to the Shelter House Assembly of God Church in Gaysport.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours from 11 to 1 pm, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm with Pastor Joe Rowland and Pastor Jimmy Rowland officiating. He will be laid to rest in Allen Cemetery in Blue Rock.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 2, 2019