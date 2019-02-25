|
Robert Jack Pitts
Adamsville - Robert Jack Pitts, 78, of Adamsville passed away on Friday February 22, 2019 at The Ohio State University Medical Center.
He was born in Chandlersville on December 5, 1940 to the late Warren Jack and Alice Williams Pitts. He was a heavy equipment operator and mechanic for Monroe Grading Company and a Salem Township trustee for 16 years. Robert was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, Adamsville Progressive Council, and Adamsville United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife Linda Hittle Pitts, two daughters: Jacque (Gerald Davis) Lucas and Lisa (Scott) Ruby, three sisters: Leah, Marvetta, and Charlotte, Five grandchildren: Deidre (Andrew) Miller, Courtney (Chris) Camp, Emma (John) Barr, Addy Ruby, and Aaron (Serra) Ruby, Five great grandchildren: Caleb Camp, Carter Camp, Oliver Miller, Wren Miller, and Harper Miller.
Calling hours will be 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Tuesday February 26 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Wednesday in The Snouffer Chapel. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Adamsville. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 25, 2019