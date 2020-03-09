Services
Robert Jenkins Obituary
Robert Jenkins

Roseville - Robert Jenkins, 55 of Roseville, passed away March 7, 2020 at Genesis Hospital.

He was born August 18, 1964 in Zanesville, son of Dale Jenkins and the late Elizabeth Jones Jenkins. He worked for Franklin Local Schools and was a member of Philo Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Rhonda Jenkins whom he married February 17, 1984; children, Donna (Michael) O'Neill, Julie Jenkins, Dale (Samantha Watson) Jenkins; sisters, Karen (Michael) Snyder, Sherry (Jerry) Harley, Carole (John Miller) Davis; grandchildren, Michael Jr., Koda, Maci, Anthony, Emily, Goldyn, Jaydyn, Daltyn, Ellieona, Draven, Colesen; mother in-law Donna Miller, brothers in-law, Donny (Patty) Miller, Larry (Marcy) Miller, Jim Miller; sisters in-law, Connie Miller, Christy (Alvah) Wood, Debbie (Scott) Factor, Diane (Doug) Alfman, Joni Miller; special cousin John Benjamin; special nephew Robby Young, Justin Harrop; special friend Mark Factor; several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his brother William Jenkins; father in-law Mike Miller; brother in-law Tommy Miller.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Wednesday March 11, 2020 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Duncan Falls Cemetery.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
