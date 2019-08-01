Services
Ross-Frash Funeral Home – Roseville
33 North Main Street
Roseville, OH 43777
(740) 697-7777
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Hill Cemetery
1930 - 2019
Roseville - Robert, L. Brown, 89, of Garden Grove, California, passed away Friday July 26, 2019 at his residence after a brief illness. He was born January 25, 1930 in Geneseo, Illinois, to the late Delno and Ruth E. Kane Brown. Robert worked for years as a computer programmer and retired from System Administrators. He is survived by special friends, William (Mary) Hillis of New Lexington; and many neighbors and friends of Garden Grove, Ca. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roger E. Brown; Uncle Joe and Aunt Clara Kane; and cousins, Roy and Carl Kane. Graveside services will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Rose Hill Cemetery with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. You may sign the online register book or send a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 1, 2019
