Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Chandlersville - Robert L. "Buffalo Bob" Burkett, of Chandlersville passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home and surrounded by his loving family. He was 70 years old.

Bob was born on July 17, 1948 in Zanesville. He is the son of Wilford "Dick" and Catherine (Harlan) Burkett. He was the owner and operator of Robert Burkett Trucking. Trucking was his life long passion.

Bob is survived by his wife, Kim Burkett whom he married September 21, 1985; his three children, Robert (Celena) Burkett Jr. and Ashley Burkett both of Chandlersville and Melissa (Brian) West of West Layfette; his three grandchildren, Evan, Levi and his little buddy, Tucker and his sister, Jennilee Dusenberry.

Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours from 1 to 4 pm on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be 2 pm Monday. Pastor Lisa Jenkins will officiate the service. He will be laid to rest in the Chandlersville Cemetery with full military honors by the U.S. Army Honor Guard, VFW Post # 1058 and The American Legion Post #29.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 24, 2019
