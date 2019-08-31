|
Robert L. Creel
Chandlersville - Robert L. Creel, 80 of Chandlersville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019, while under the care of Genesis Hospice at the Morrison House.
Bob was born in Parkersburg, WV on July 17, 1939. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 24 years, where he served as Master Chief-E9 where he specialized in communications. Bob earned the Purple Heart and Bronze Star W/"V". After retiring from the military he worked for the US Post office for 19 years on McIntire Avenue until he retired. He is a member of the Blue Rock Baptist Church, the American Legion Post #246 in Duncan Falls and a lifetime member of the DAV.
Bob is survived by his wife of 48 years, Shelby (Bowen) Creel, whom he married August 14, 1971.
Visitations will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be held at time on Monday at 1 pm with Pastor Tim Gifford officiating. Local military honors provided by George Selsam Post #1058 and the American Legion Post #29.
He will be laid to rest in the Grafton National Cemetery, Grafton, WV, with full military honors provided by the US Navy Color Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Zanesville Animal Shelter Society, 1430 Newark Rd, Zanesville, OH 43701 or the Blue Rock Baptist Church, c/o Pastor Tim Gifford, 2525 Sonora Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 31, 2019