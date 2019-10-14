Services
Roseville - Robert L. Newton, 58, of Cannelville, passed away Friday October 11, 2019 at Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, after an extended illness. He was born March 19, 1961 in Zanesville and was raised by his adoptive parents, the late Gale and Vivian Klinger Newton. Robert loved the outdoors. He could be found on any given day working on cars, riding his motorcycle, out on his boat, fishing and always listening to country music. He is survived by his loving companion of 28 years, Tonia Dicks; daughters, Ashley Newton and Bobbie Lee Smith; grandchildren, Jake Alan Bush, Alexandria Graham, Christopher Lynn, Heavenly Smith, Brittany Smith, Alisha Smith and Richard Smith; brothers, Herbert Newton and Eugene Newton; sisters, Tammy Corbin and Holly Source. Robert was preceded in death by brothers, Timothy Newton and John Wagner; and sister, "Kitten". Calling hours will be held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville. Cremation will follow. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
