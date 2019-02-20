Robert Lee Mercer



ZANESVILLE - Robert Lee "Biker Bob" Mercer lost his battle with liver cancer on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Victor and Lucy Danhauer Mercer and by his nephew Daniel Mercer.



Bob enjoyed over 50 years of marriage with his wife June. Their son Brad, daughter-in-law Kelly and beautiful granddaughter Caroline provided him with many joyful and memorable experiences.



Butchie is also survived by his brothers Dan (Nancy) Mercer and Steve (Sally) Mercer, his nieces Jade (J.W.) Wilson and Abby Tyson, his nephew Steven (China) Mercer and his in-laws Maynard (Millie) Pritchard, Deanna Jerig, Arthur (Elva) Hilliard and Violet Goldsmith. His mother-in-law, Vera Goldsmith, held a special place in his heart.



Bob served eight years in the 342nd MP Army Reserve Unit. He was a life member of HOG, VFW, American Legion, Am Vets and was a member of Eagles Aerie #302. He was a lifetime member of Coburn United Methodist Church.



Mr. Mercer was an educator for 35 years, first at Franklin Local School District and then West Muskingum Local School District where he was a central office administrator for five years. He was the first Advanced Placement teacher at West Muskingum. He was West's first cross country coach and enjoyed coaching stints of varsity baseball, girls varsity basketball and golf. Bob was a part-time instructor at MATC and Ohio University Zanesville where he was also the first baseball coach.



His coaching experiences also included leading both high school and college level baseball teams to championships in Australia and coaching junior high girls and senior high boys basketball teams in Holland, England, France and Germany. These wonderful experiences allowed Bob to work with talented young athletes and to see much of the world. His time as Dee Jay Biker Bob gave him opportunities to meet many people who became special friends.



Many of Bob's fondest memories were of the adventures he and June had while traveling throughout the United States and Canada on their Harleys, cruising and vacationing in Mexico and the Caribbeans with great friends and their camping trips. Bob and Brad had great adventures and made many special memories while coaching together and when taking weekend Harley trips.



Lifelong friend John (Cinda) Cooper and wood cutting buddy Larry (Suzanne) Dailey were especially helpful during his life and illness. His biker friends Dean (Mary) Clawson, Dave (Carol) Dingey, Bob (Bonnie) Stansberry, Cody Clark and many other biking buddies as well as his friends among the senior golfers at Vista View Golf Course have all been encouraging, supportive and greatly appreciated.



Bob enjoyed a wonderful and full life. At his request, he will have a private, Cremation-with-Care held by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home and Crematory, 1272 Blue Avenue, Zanesville. Bob will be honored when his name is added to the memorial plaque at Fink's Harley Davidson.



