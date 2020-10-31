1/1
Robert Lee Merriam M.D.
1941 - 2020
Robert Lee Merriam, M.D.

Ripon, CA - Robert Lee Merriam, M.D., 78, left this earth October 26, 2020 in his home in Ripon, CA after a brief struggle with ALS.

Bob was born to Robert E. and Naomi Merriam November 19, 1941 in Zanesville, Ohio. Bob is survived by his son, Michael Merriam of Orlando, FL; sister Rebecca (Larry) Updyke of Springfield, Ohio; brother Richard (Susan) Merriam of Jacksonville, FL; longtime companion, Sharon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his brother Larry Merriam.

After graduating from Denison University, Ohio State Medical School, Georgetown University School of Medicine and Dartmouth College, he was certified with the American Board of Anatomical/Clinical Pathology. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam Era.

Bob loved riding motorcycles, connecting with people on Amateur Radio (N6MQ; previous call sign W8TTO) and refining his procedure for making the perfect espresso.

His quick wit and wise advice will be sorely missed by his many loved ones and friends.

Due to Covid there will not be a funeral service. Close friends will arrange their own memorial gatherings to celebrate his life.




Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 31 to Nov. 8, 2020.
