|
|
Robert Lewis Mayle
McConnelsville - Robert Lewis Mayle, 84, of Malta passed away at 4:53 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home with his family at his side. He was born April 25, 1935 in Chicago, IL. to the late Elliott Mayle and Chloris Mayle Gibson. Robert worked at McGraw Edison in Zanesville as a union shop steward for many years. He also worked and retired from Morgan Metropolitan Housing and Morgan Ace Hardware both of McConnelsville. Robert was an avid Ohio State football fan and was a hard worker. He refinished furniture and worked on his rentals. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Mary Norris Mayle, two daughters Rebecca (Ronnie) Tyndall of Apex, NC., and Jackie (Tom) Cunningham of Malta, two sons Michael Mayle of Belpre and Bryan (Tammie) Mayle of Malta, six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters Evelyn Jenkins of Malta and Leona Lett of Zanesville,a brother Harold Gibson of Malta. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather Oliver Gibson and five brothers Leroy, Donald, and Oran Mayle, and Dennis and Herman Gibson. Friends may call Friday, February 7, 2020 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Timothy Mayle officiating. Robert will be laid to rest in Malta Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020