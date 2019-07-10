Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street P.O. Box 101
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
For more information about
Robert Little
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Home
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Home
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Little


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Little Obituary
Robert Little

Dresden - Robert F. "Bob" Little, 92, of Dresden, Ohio died Monday morning, July 8, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.

Born February 2, 1927 in Zanesville he was a son of the late Alvin and Lillian (Bushnor) Little. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of American Legion Post #399 of Dresden. He enjoyed woodworking and all kinds of sports, especially Tri-Valley High School sports. He was retired from American Electric Power, formerly Columbus & Southern of Conesville, Ohio.

Surviving is his loving wife of 71 years, Wendy (Longaberger) Little whom he married July 3, 1948; two sons, Randy (Cheryl) Little of Zanesville and Steve (Christy) Little of Lake Placid, Florida; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, James Little and two sisters, Jeanette Westcott and Marie Strohacker.

Calling hours will be 5pm to 7pm Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the funeral home with Father Donald Franks officiating. Burial will be in Dresden Cemetery. American Legion Post #399 with conduct military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now