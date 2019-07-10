|
|
Robert Little
Dresden - Robert F. "Bob" Little, 92, of Dresden, Ohio died Monday morning, July 8, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born February 2, 1927 in Zanesville he was a son of the late Alvin and Lillian (Bushnor) Little. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of American Legion Post #399 of Dresden. He enjoyed woodworking and all kinds of sports, especially Tri-Valley High School sports. He was retired from American Electric Power, formerly Columbus & Southern of Conesville, Ohio.
Surviving is his loving wife of 71 years, Wendy (Longaberger) Little whom he married July 3, 1948; two sons, Randy (Cheryl) Little of Zanesville and Steve (Christy) Little of Lake Placid, Florida; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, James Little and two sisters, Jeanette Westcott and Marie Strohacker.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 7pm Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the funeral home with Father Donald Franks officiating. Burial will be in Dresden Cemetery. American Legion Post #399 with conduct military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 10, 2019