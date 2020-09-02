1/1
Robert McDonald
1968 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert McDonald

Frazeysburg - Robert M. McDonald, 51, of Newark, Ohio died Tuesday morning, September 1, 2020 at his home after a battle with cancer.

Born November 11, 1968 in Zanesville, Ohio he was a son of the late Lawrence S. and Nellie M. (Vansickle) McDonald and was a 1987 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. Robert was an employee of TCI Tire of Heath where he work in tire services. He love the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

Surviving is one daughter, Tacey Norris of Zanesville; two sisters, Linda (Greg) Small of Norwalk, Ohio and Diana (Scotty) Peebles of Benton, Arkansas; six brothers, Larry (Linda) McDonald of Nashport, Bill McDonald of Nashport, Terry (Vika) McDonald of Gratiot, Ohio, Alan McDonald of Nashport, Chuck (Ellen) McDonald of Columbus, Ohio and Eric McDonald of Coshocton, Ohio and ten grandchildren. Also surviving is a special grandson, and his best fishing buddy, Caine Ryan Chambers and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tiffinay McDonald and a sister Sylvia Day.

Calling hours will be from 11am to 1pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 Third Street.

Funeral services will be at 1:00pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor John Kay officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.






Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
Memories & Condolences
