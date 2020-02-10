|
Robert "Rob" Michael Dishon
Shawnee - Robert "Rob" Michael Dishon, 56, of Shawnee, passed away on February 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Rob was born on September 2, 1963, in Zanesville to Robert L. Dishon of Shawnee and Carol A. Stoughton of Shawnee. Rob was a graduate of Miller High School, Ohio Dominican College and New York University where he received a baccalaureate degree in Library Science and a Masters of Art in History and a Masters in Library Science and became an Archivist. He also was an emergency medical technician where he was a member of the Peapack-Gladstone (New Jersey) First Aid Squad, worked for MONOC (Monmouth Ocean Hospital Service Corporation, (New Jersey), NASCAR EMS (Virginia) and Portsmouth Emergency Services (Ohio) and was a writer, actor, and tour guide for the Steinway Piano Company. Currently he was employed at the Junction City Public Library and the Perry County Archives. Rob was a member of the Odd Fellows Society, Masons Society and The Order of Easter Star. Rob learned Spanish and Portuguese while traveling to Puerto Rico and Bahia, Brazil. But Rob would say his most passionate job was being an historian and preservationist for his childhood home of Shawnee. His passion for Shawnee and preserving the history of his beloved town began when he was in high school and continued even during the years, he lived in New York City and New Jersey. His love of Shawnee brought him home to continue this work in 2013. Rob was a member of the Perry County Historical Society and Shawnee Improvement and Homecoming Association and many other organization. He was proud to be given the title Honorary Historian of Shawnee. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his step-mother, Barbara Dishon and his step-father, Richard Stoughton, his loving partner, Joser Orlando Lopez Alvarado, sisters, Janie Dishon and Linda (Dana) Sinift, brother, Jim (Audra) Dishon, step-brothers, Phil (Shannon) Stoughton and Seth Davis and step-sister Teri (Al) Bajkowski. Nieces and nephews, Jonathan Dishon, Matthew Sinift, Garrett Sinift, Hannah Dishon, Lucas Dishon, Logan Dishon, Olivia Dishon, Sadie Davis, Makayla Davis, Rachel Stoughton, and Corbin Stoughton. Great nieces and nephews, Lillian Sinift, Makenly Davis, Mackson Krouskoupf, and Maveric Kroskoupf. Several loving cousins and aunts. Also survived by his beloved pets, Bruno, Putty, Puttyetta, Cleo, and his dog, Miro. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Forest and Anna Storts, Chester and Dorothy Dishon, uncles Larry Dishon, Jim Dishon and Daine Storts, aunts Virginia Burns and Linda Storts, and nephew Joseph Alan Ritzert. Rob wore many hats but he was most known for being the intelligent, kind, and caring soul he was who was deeply loved by all who had the opportunity to meet him. The family would like to thank Dr. Ashley Rosko, Dr. Tina Bhatnagar and the MICU nurses, case manager and support staff at The James for their wonderful care of Rob. Calling hours will be held from 1pm-8pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Tecumseh Theatre, 116 West Main Street, Shawnee, Ohio and from 11am-12pm on Thursday at the church. Funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Shawnee United Methodist, 317 Walnut Street, Shawnee, Ohio with Anita Gill officiating. Burial will follow in Shawnee Cemetery. As an historian Rob's last request was that he wanted to take with him some history. Please bring some history to his funeral: a document or a personal picture to give to him in his last journey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Shawnee Improvement and Homecoming Association, P.O. Box 87, Shawnee, Ohio 43782, Multiple Myeloma or Leukemia Monmouth Ocean Hospital Service Corporation Foundation or your choice of . Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio in charge of arrangement. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020