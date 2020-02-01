|
|
Robert "Bob" Nash
New Lexington - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born December 9, 1927 in New Lexington, the son of the late Edward and Mary (Corbett) Nash.
He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, self employed having numerous business in the area such as the Western Auto, Suburban Restaurant, Perry Country Club, NAPA Auto Parts in New Lexington & Somerset and many others. He was a World War # 2 Army veteran and cooked on many of the ships and carried that tradition on by making meals for family and friends. He loved his roses and his garden and especially his tomatoes.
He is survived by his children; Steve Nash, Rick Nash, Diane (Malcom) Boyd, Dawn (Bruce) Shipley and son in law, Bill Lyons all of New Lexington. A special friend and caregiver Becky. Grandchildren, Justin Lyons, Travis Nash, Dustin Boyd, Tyler Boyd, Macey Talbot, Colton Nash, Brittany Ogg, Drew Shumaker, Tashia Malone, Lacey Malone, Marisa Malone, Kaylee Malone and Kylee Malone. 8 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Speelman) Nash (2012), parents, a daughter, Debbie Lyons and granddaughter, Megan Rose
Brothers, Clarence, John, Jim, Paul, Dave, and Don Nash. Sisters, Mary Catherine "Cack" Hillis and Sister Edwardine, OSF.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4:00~7:00 pm at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St. New Lexington with Rosary being recited at 7;00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday at St. Rose Catholic Church corner of Main & Water Streets, New Lexington with Father Michael Hartage as Celebrant. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites conducted by American Legion Post #188.
Special thanks to FairHope Hospice .
Memorial donations may be made to St. Rose Church, 309 N Main St. New Lexington, 43764
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020