Malta - Robert R. (Bob) Harrison 94, of Malta, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 12, 1925 in Ringgold, Ohio to the late Russell and Blanche Glass Harrison. He retired from Muskingum Vally Grocery in Malta after 32 years. He was a member and trustee of Fairview Holiness Church. He loved walking in the woods and hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 75 years and 8 months, Boots (Baker) Harrison whom he married June 26, 1944. He is also survived by a daughter Bobbi Harrison of Malta and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leo and Walter Harrison; three sisters, Lucille Sherrick, Evelyn Brown and Shirley Sherman. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m.Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville with Reverend Arnold Van Horn officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Dale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the M&M Fire Dept. 77 S. 4th Street McConnelsville, Ohio 43756. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020