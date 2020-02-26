|
|
Robert (Bobby) Tracy
Zanesville - Robert (Bobby) L. Tracy, 87, of Zanesville, passed away at Genesis Morrison House at 12:20 p.m., February 25, 2020. He was a resident of Adams Lane Care Center the past 10 years. He was born on July 27, 1932 in Zanesville, a son of the late Jesse and Violet Thomas Tracy.
He is survived by a caring niece, Linda L. (Tracy) Kepler and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters; Lucille Tracy, Francis Brown, Louise Bates and brothers; Glenford, Louis, Bernard, Jesse and William Tracy.
BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE has been entrusted with providing a caring cremation. A private memorial service will be held at Iliff Cemetery in McLuney.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020