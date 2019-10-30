Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
Robert Tumblin
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street
Dresden, OH 43821
Robert Tumblin

Robert Tumblin Obituary
Robert Tumblin

Dresden - Robert F. Tumblin, 84, of Dresden, Ohio died Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019 at his home. His loving family was at his side.

Born May 17, 1935 in Dresden he was a son of the late Albert and Lettie (Moran) Tumblin and was a 1953 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. Mr. Tumblin retired in 1997 from Universal Cyclops/AK Steel where he was a foreman in the plant maintenance department. He was a member of the Coshocton Gun Club. Robert was very active in the Dresden community throughout his life. He was a little league baseball coach for many years and was a volunteer for the Dresden Parks Association. He served many years on the Dresden Village Council, the Dresden water board and the Dresden Volunteer Fire Department. He will be greatly missed by the community.

Surviving is one son, Ronald (Debra) Tumblin of Granville, Ohio; three daughters, Tammy (Kim) Phalen of Zanesville, Kathy (Jeff) Sexton and Deb (Denny) Park, both of London, Ohio; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, June Byers of Celina, Ohio; a special niece, Carol Couch of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and several other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Jane (Nash) Tumblin whom he married June 3, 1956 and who died July 11, 1999; a grandson, Mike Phalen; three brothers, Herman, Harold and Eugene Tumblin and three sisters, Virginia Zikes, Alverna Wheeler and Joan Holdsworth.

The Tumblin family would like to give a very special thanks to the Cancer Center of Zanesville and to Sister Bernadette. Also a very special thanks to their very special friends, Cathy Cox and Mark and Mitzi Nichols.

Calling hours will be 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the funeral home with Bob's nephew, Pastor Bruce Tumblin officiating. Burial will be in Dresden Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
