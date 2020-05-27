Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Robert Weiser

Robert Weiser Obituary
Robert Weiser

Zanesville - Robert Eugene Weiser, 88 of Zanesville, passed away May 26, 2020 at his residence.

He was born May 7, 1932 in Zanesville, son of the late Edward J. Weiser and Helen M. Wagner. He worked for McGraw Edison, enjoyed farming and retired from Falls Twp. Highway Department.

He is survived by his grandson Dustin L. Spencer and great-granddaughter Brooklynn Dawn Spencer both of Zanesville; sister Adalene Scott.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Joanna Pauline Weiser; daughter Roberta K. Spencer; several siblings.

Per his wishes no services will be held at this time and cremation has taken place.

Delong-Baker-Lanning Funeral Home is caring for the family.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 27 to May 28, 2020
