DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Zanesville - Robert "Bob" W. Wheeler, 60, of Zanesville, passed away May 17, 2019 at his residence.

He was born July 5, 1958 in Zanesville, son of Robert Wheeler and Janice Honnell Wheeler. He retired from Lear Corporation.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kristie Klinebriel Wheeler; sons, Derek Wheeler, Mitchell Wheeler; daughter McKenzie (Mike Seevers) Wheeler; sister Becky (Danny) Merriam; grandchildren, Makayla (Dalton) Matney, Docken Wheeler, Laura-May Wheeler, Zack Wheeler, Kaylynn Seevers; several grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son Nicholas Wheeler.

Calling hours will be held 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 23, 2019. A dignified cremation will take place following the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Published in the Times Recorder on May 21, 2019
