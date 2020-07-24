1/1
Roberta E. Eveland
1938 - 2020
Roberta E. Eveland

Crooksville - Roberta Eileen Eveland, 82, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 6:46 AM, Friday, July 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born May 1, 1938 in Crooksville, the daughter of the late Donald and Minnie (nee: Hoops) Klingler.

Roberta was a homemaker and enjoyed so many activities that were a part of that role such as sewing, crocheting and gardening. She was a member of the former New Hope United Methodist in Crooksville where she had served as Junior Church Director, bible schoolteacher and sang in the choir. Roberta loved to read and spent many hours reading her Bible and Christian books. Roberta was very friendly, 'she never met a stranger' and especially loved every kid she ever met.

Left behind to mourn her passing is her husband of 61 years, Earl Eveland; her children and their spouses, Sandra Thompson, Rick (Olive) Eveland, Sarah (Thomas) Dalrymple, and Tina Monroe; her sisters, Carolyn Hubler and Betty Milligan; her brother, Thomas (Joan) Klingler; her grandchildren, Dennis Thompson, John (Maria) Thompson, Jennifer Thompson and Clayton (Brittany) Dalrymple; her great grandchildren, Kobe, Brayden, Jace, Jaxon, Wyatt, Aubree, and Aliviana and many great friends and her cats.

In addition to her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Lewis and her brothers, Robert Cowan and infant brother, Donnie Lee Klingler.

Family and friends may gather 2-4 and 6-8 PM, Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 27 with Bryce Clutter presiding. Burial will follow in Iliff Cemetery.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all precautions and restrictions will be observed especially the newly placed order of mask wearing. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

You may send condolences and share a memory on our website at www.goebelfuneralhome.com and Like us on Facebook.






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Goebel Funeral Home
JUL
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Goebel Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Goebel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Goebel Funeral Home
36 North Buckeye Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-4911
