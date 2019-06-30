Roberta Gee



Zanesville - Roberta J. Gee, 80 of Zanesville, passed away June 26, 2019 at her home.



She was born April 11, 1939 in Bridgeport, OH daughter of the late Morgan and Anna Hern. She worked for CV Perry Realty being a very efficient secretary and Realtor. She was also an office manager at GBS Forms, where she retired after twenty years. She was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ.



She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Jimmie R. Gee Sr.; sons, Danny (Janice) Gee, Jeffrey (Ryan) Gee, Jimmie R. (Angie) Gee Jr.; sisters, Ida Labaki, Patty (Bill) Hern Murgatroyd; grandchildren, Derek (Lindsay) Gee, Michelle (Jeremy) Tilton, Heather (Matt) McCorkle, Joey (Jessie) Gee, Hannah (Scott) Wheeler; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, all of whom are left to mourn.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Edith Dozer, Janet Kimble; niece Barbara Dozer Wright.



Calling hours will be held 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Monday, July 1, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home where services will take place at 1:00 PM with Minister Doug Oakes officiating. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care.



