Roberta Lowder
Adamsville - Roberta M. "Bobbie" Lowder, 84, of Adamsville, Ohio died Sunday morning, March 8, 2020 at Altercare in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born November 10, 1935 in Canal Fulton, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Earl and Eva Lucille (Mayer) Hitchcock. Mrs. Lowder was a homemaker and she enjoyed crocheting, birdwatching and working in her yard in Adamsville. She also loved her cat.
Surviving are two sons, Earl (Chris) Lowder of Zanesville and Lee R. (Sue) Lowder, III of Adamsville; two daughters, Debbie (Sean) Murphy and Sandra (Robert) Dunlap, both of Zanesville; nine grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Lowder, Jr. whom she married April 3, 1952 and who died March 30, 2006.
Calling hours will be from 10am to NOON, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be at NOON Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastors Gray Adams and Jon Hutchison officiating. Burial will be in Adamsville Baptist Cemetery.
