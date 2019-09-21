Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Resources
Rodney L. Hayes Obituary
Rodney L. Hayes

Zanesville - Rodney L. Hayes, 63, of Zanesville, died at 3:22 P.M. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. He was born March 24, 1956, in Zanesville, a son of the late Richard and Wanda Byers Hayes. He worked for forty-four years at Burnham Boiler and a member of Zanesville Bible Methodist Church. Rodney was Vice-President of the Legion Riders Post 29, Vice President of Morgan County Gun Club, and loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife, Karen L. Hoadley Hayes who he married December 4, 1982; a son, Douglas (Lynn) Swingle; a daughter, Deanna (Joe) Lear; three grandchildren, Emily (David) Stone, Brandon Lear and Haleigh Lear; a great-granddaughter due in December; a brother, Jerry (Patti) Hayes; his mother-in-law, Letha Hoadley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Paul Hoadley.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE no services will be held with a cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the American Legion Riders, 27 South Third Street, Zanesville Ohio 43701 or to Zanesville Bible Methodist Church, 925 Grove Road, Zanesville Ohio 43701.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 21, 2019
More Information
