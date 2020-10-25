1/1
Rodney L. Olden
Rodney L. Olden

Zanesville, Ohio - Rodney L. Olden, 66, of Zanesville, died at 4:21 A.M. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. He was born July 4, 1954, in Zanesville, a son of the late Walter and Phyllis Eppley Olden. He had been a bus driver for SEAT for a number of years then went to work for Zanesville City Schools as a bus driver. Rodney loved the outdoors and long country drives.

Surviving are three daughters, Natasha Olden, Meagan Lehner and Amanda Lanning; seven grandchildren, Briana , Colt, Dallas, Rikki, Allen, Rory and Miles; two sisters, Brenda (Jerry) Hendershot and Karen Olden; a brother, Roger Olden; many nieces, nephews and cousins and special friends, Sue and Michelle Pierce and Bill Parry.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Olden; two nephews, Bradley Olden and Jerry "Bub" Hendershot; great granddaughter, Azaria Hunter and the love of his life and best friend, Linda Lehner.

Friends and family may call from 2-4 P.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 Blue Avenue, Zanesville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Putnam Tavern, 721 Putnam Avenue, Zanesville.

Facial coverings and social distancing is requested.

Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
