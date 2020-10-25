Rodney L. Olden
Zanesville, Ohio - Rodney L. Olden, 66, of Zanesville, died at 4:21 A.M. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. He was born July 4, 1954, in Zanesville, a son of the late Walter and Phyllis Eppley Olden. He had been a bus driver for SEAT for a number of years then went to work for Zanesville City Schools as a bus driver. Rodney loved the outdoors and long country drives.
Surviving are three daughters, Natasha Olden, Meagan Lehner and Amanda Lanning; seven grandchildren, Briana , Colt, Dallas, Rikki, Allen, Rory and Miles; two sisters, Brenda (Jerry) Hendershot and Karen Olden; a brother, Roger Olden; many nieces, nephews and cousins and special friends, Sue and Michelle Pierce and Bill Parry.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Olden; two nephews, Bradley Olden and Jerry "Bub" Hendershot; great granddaughter, Azaria Hunter and the love of his life and best friend, Linda Lehner.
Friends and family may call from 2-4 P.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 Blue Avenue, Zanesville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Putnam Tavern, 721 Putnam Avenue, Zanesville.
Facial coverings and social distancing is requested.
To send a note of condolence to the family, order flowers or comfort food, visit: www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
, follow us on Facebook or call our professional