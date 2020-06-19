Rodney "Sarge" Rollison, Sr.Roseville - Rodney "Sarge" Herman Rollison, Sr., 88, of Roseville, Ohio passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Sarge was born November 3, 1931 to the late Herman Dallas and Lois Mae (Staley) Rollison. In addition to his parents, Rodney is also preceded in death by two children, Lois "Dee" Rollison and Warren Hiles; and his beloved wife, Rachael Rollison.Sarge leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Rodney (Peggy) Rollison, Jr., Cheryl (David) Untied, Anthony (Gigi) Rollison-Guichard, Richard (Denise) Rollison, Ronald "Mark" Rollison, Roderick (Jodi) Rollison, Robert (Alicia) Rollison, and Robyn (Jim Ransbottom) Rollison; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.Sarge dedicated over 30 years of service to the United States Armed Forces before retiring, including 23 years of active duty in the United States Army. During his career, he fought in the Vietnam War. He is also credited with service during the Korean War. Upon discharge, Rodney had reached the highest rank he could achieve, Sergeant Major. Sarge was a 32 year member of the Legion Post 71 in Roseville. He was an avid collector of sports cards and coins, owning and operating Rollison's Cards and Coins. Rodney was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cincinnati Reds fan. He had sponsored several little league baseball and softball teams. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. You may call on the family Wednesday, June 24, 2020 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.